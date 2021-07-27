Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. 32,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05. Celestica has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.