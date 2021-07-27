United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $18.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $117.54 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.49.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.