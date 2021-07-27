PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. 7,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In other news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

