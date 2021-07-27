Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,569. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.41, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.27.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.