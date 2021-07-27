Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 1,643 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FBND opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.25. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.