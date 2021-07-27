Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,950 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

SNA stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.26. 2,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.21. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total transaction of $1,648,197.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,795.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,678. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

