PutinCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,219.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $635,849.68 and approximately $2,219.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,161.90 or 1.00158449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00030083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00072246 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000719 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.