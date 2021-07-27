Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in July

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Starpharma stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 1,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909. Starpharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

