Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Decreases By 99.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,950,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,432,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,744. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

