Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Decreases By 99.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,950,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,432,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,744. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.
