Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Edward Jones

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,236. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 18.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.