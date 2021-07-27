BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report sales of $269.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.30 million and the lowest is $264.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $265.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BXS has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $25.50. 11,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,916. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth $163,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.