Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €150.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WAF. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Get Siltronic alerts:

FRA:WAF traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €142.10 ($167.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,702 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.76. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.