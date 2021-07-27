Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 375,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,151. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.