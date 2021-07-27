Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $140.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.62.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.