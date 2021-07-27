Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Lifted by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $217.25 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.19.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

