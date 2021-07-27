Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 568 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.88 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.