Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $349.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $259.94 and a 12-month high of $351.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

