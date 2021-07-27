Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New $334,000 Investment in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

