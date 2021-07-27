Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,494 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 267,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,132,000 after purchasing an additional 203,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.