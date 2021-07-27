21,332 Shares in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Turning Point Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

TPB stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $991.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

