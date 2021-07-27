Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 632 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.80. 67,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

