Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17, Yahoo Finance reports. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%.

Shares of Meridian stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,752. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Meridian has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

