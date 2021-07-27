Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 928.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $449,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,776. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $102.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.31.

