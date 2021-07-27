Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,049. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.78.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

