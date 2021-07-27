Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Takes $1.49 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 1.6% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.44 and a 52 week high of $397.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

