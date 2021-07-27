Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases New Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Twitter by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Twitter by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 384,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,725,974. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.