Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $514,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.40. 60,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,205. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

