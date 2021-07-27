Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Shares Gap Up to $58.44

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.44, but opened at $59.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 18,762 shares trading hands.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

