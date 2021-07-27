Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9,243.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,748,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $413,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 871.8% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 466,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,032. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09.

