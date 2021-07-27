Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Reduced by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 66.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $19.59 on Tuesday, reaching $2,773.30. 17,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,838. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,521.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,794.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,558.32.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

