Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 9,685 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 80,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,132. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

