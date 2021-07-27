Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $27,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 70,932 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 183,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 88,363 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.03. 5,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

