Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 636,328 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 636,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,198,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 3.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after buying an additional 206,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after buying an additional 257,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,760,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,370,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,242 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.32.

