iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,404 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $127,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $$117.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,030. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

