Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 254,001 Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 254,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENIA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 382,546 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ENIA opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

