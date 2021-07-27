B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,696 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,882,000 after purchasing an additional 167,364 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $378.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.70. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

