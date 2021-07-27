Slow Capital Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of nCino by 38.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,680 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,212,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in nCino by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after buying an additional 927,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 720,704 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,029 in the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of -116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.39. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

