Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.01.

NYSE LUV opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.