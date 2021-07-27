Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.38 million.Calix also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.26-$0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE:CALX traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. 18,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,240. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22. Calix has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. Analysts expect that Calix will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 in the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.