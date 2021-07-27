Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 36,294 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,294 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $65,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $117.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,657. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.67. The firm has a market cap of $207.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

