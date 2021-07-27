Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $490.36

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $490.36 and last traded at $484.18, with a volume of 38978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.50.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. cut their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 619.15 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,469 shares of company stock worth $131,133,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Roku by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roku by 976.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after buying an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

