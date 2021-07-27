Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.29.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $127.49. 17,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.20. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

