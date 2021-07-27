F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $192.62, but opened at $206.20. F5 Networks shares last traded at $206.47, with a volume of 24,733 shares traded.

The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Cowen boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.71.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.09.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

