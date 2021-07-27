Pendal Group Limited Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,126,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 454,269 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 1.2% of Pendal Group Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $121,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,505,187 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 111,401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,556,940. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

