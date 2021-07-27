14,624 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

