Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

ITW opened at $227.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.54 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

