Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Down 5.4%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.62 and last traded at $51.23. 3,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 494,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,354.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,237. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,734,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,026,000 after purchasing an additional 804,941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.