I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 6.1%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.03 and last traded at $59.10. Approximately 7,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 473,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.93.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in I-Mab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in I-Mab by 17.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,181 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

