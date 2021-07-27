Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 12.1%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 51,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,779,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several research firms have commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

