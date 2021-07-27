Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Trading 2.6% Higher

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 253,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

